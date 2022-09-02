Jaishankar, who is here on a three-day visit to the UAE, said India has been a reliable first responder and a growing contributor to global commons.

''As a maritime nation,the SAGAR vision shapes India's outlook. We have been a reliable first responder & a growing contributor to global commons. The INS Vikrant is not only an expression of New India, but an assurance of greater capabilities for national security & global good,'' Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Modi unveiled a plaque to mark the induction of INS Vikrant, named after its predecessor that played a crucial role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, into the Navy.

With Vikrant's induction, India has joined a select club of nations such as the US, the UK, Russia, China and France in having niche capability to indigenously design and build an aircraft carrier.

The 262-metre long and 62-metre wide carrier displaces approximately 43,000 T when fully loaded, having a maximum designed speed of 28 knots with an endurance of 7500 NM.

Built at an estimated cost of Rs 20,000 crore, it has state-of-the-art features and can operate an air wing consisting of 30 aircraft, including MiG-29K fighter jets, besides the domestically manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH).