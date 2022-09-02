New Delhi, Sep 02: September 2 will go down in history as a huge day as India commissioned the indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant, the most complex warship ever built in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned the aircraft carrier at a ceremony held at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, Kerala.

Notably, INS Vikrant is designed by the Indian Navy's in-house Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, a Public Sector Shipyard under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways.