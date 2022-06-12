The cops have said that an FIR has been registered in connection with the case. As per the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey, they received a PCR call after some miscreants threw a liquid on a woman before running away. The preliminary enquiry revealed it was a blue liquid and looked like ink which was thrown by two unidentified men who came on an auto-rickshaw.

. .

The woman was thoroughly examined at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, Pandey said. "The blue liquid prima facie looks like ink. In the matter, a case under section 195 A (threatening any person to give false evidence), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Shaheen Bagh police station and an investigation is underway," she added.

The cops looking for CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits and ascertain the sequence of events, the DGP said. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal said she would be issuing a notice to the Delhi Police to file an FIR for the attack on the woman and accused Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of saving his minister's son.

"The girl who accused Rohit Joshi, son of Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi of rape was thrown some substance by two unidentified people in Delhi.....@ashokgehlot51 sir, instead of saving your minister's son, arrest him. I am issuing notice to Delhi Police for FIR on this attack (sic)," she tweeted. The Delhi Police on Friday questioned Rohit Joshi in connection with the rape case registered against him. This was a day after a Delhi court granted him anticipatory bail in the case.

Following the woman's allegation that Rohit Joshi raped her on multiple occasions over a year, a case was registered against him under sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence), 312 (causing miscarriage), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her mar­riage, etc), 377 (unnatural offences) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. PTI