Infringement of sovereignty: India opposes China, Pak invite to third countries to join CPEC

"We have seen reports on encouraging a proposed participation of third countries in so-called CPEC projects. Any such actions by any party directly infringe on India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," said MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

"India firmly and consistently opposes projects in the so-called CPEC, which are in Indian territory that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan. Such activities are inherently illegal, illegitimate, and unacceptable, and will be treated accordingly by India," he added.

The statement comes after China and Pakistan decided to welcome "interested" third countries in the CPEC project which is opposed by India as well as some sections of Pakistani society.

On July 21, the Joint Working Group on International Cooperation and Coordination under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor held the third meeting via video link.

The meeting was chaired by Pakistan's foreign secretary Sohail Mahmood and China's assistant foreign minister Wu Jianghao.

"As an open and inclusive platform, both sides welcomed interested third parties to benefit from avenues for mutually beneficial cooperation opened up by CPEC," the Pakistan foreign office said in a statement, according to a report by PTI.

Both sides agreed to well grasp the general direction of the development of CPEC, and properly cope with risks and challenges to accumulate positive energy for, inject new impetus into, and provide a strong guarantee for the development of CPEC.

"Both sides exchanged views and reached common understandings on the participation of third parties in CPEC and exchanges among media and think tanks, including promoting cooperation schemes involving third parties in line with existing consensus and extending CPEC projects to Afghanistan. The two sides also agreed to continue to deepen media cooperation and do a good job in telling "CPEC stories", and innovate and expand cooperation among think tanks to provide more public support and insights for the development of CPEC," said Chines foreign ministry statement.

China stands ready to work with Pakistan to follow through on the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, and push forward all CPEC projects in a safe, smooth, and high-quality manner to better benefit people in the two countries and the region.