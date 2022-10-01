Indore declared cleanest city for 6th consecutive time; Surat, Navi Mumbai in next 2 spots

Indore and Surat have retained the top two places positions in the big cities category in 2022., Vijaywada lost its third place to Navi Mumbai.

Tripura has occupied the top rank among the states having fewer than 100 urban local bodies, said the survey results of the 7th edition of Swachh Survekshan which was conducted to study the progress of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) and rank the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) based on various cleanliness and sanitation parameters.

Madhya Pradesh has occupied the first place in the category of best performing states while Chattishgarh and Maharashtra have taken the next two places.

As per the officials, the processing of 1,900 tons of urban waste every day which earns it crores of rupees and also fuels its buses has helped the city to win the title for the sixth straight time, officials told PTI. "We have 850 vehicles which collect waste from households and business establishments and segregate it into six categories," the agency quoted the officials as saying.

On Saturday, President Draupadi Murmu gave away the awards to the winners at an event which was also graced by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and others.

In the category of cities having a population of fewer than one lakh, Maharashtra's Panchgani was ranked number one, followed by Chhattisgarh's Patan (NP) and Maharashtra's Karhad. Haridwar was adjudged the cleanest Ganga town in the category of more than 1 lakh population, followed by Varanasi and Rishikesh, PTI reported.

The Survekshan has evolved from being an assessment of 73 cities in 2016 to covering 4,354 cities this year.