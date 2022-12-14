Indonesian diplomats hail India's rich culture at G20's Working Group meeting

New Delhi, Dec 14: Indonesian diplomats Endy Kami Immanuel Ginting (Consul Protocol & Consular, Indonesia) and Dian Hayati Syamsuwir Kibe (Officer Economic, Indonesia) who attended the first meeting of Development Working Group (DWG) under India's G20 presidency, have hailed art and culture by Indian artists exhibited in Mumbai.

"My experience is very good. India offers very natural hospitality for all foreigners here. I have seen some handicraft goods -- which are very good, introducing Maharashtra's rich culture and the relationship between Indonesia and India," a news agency quoted Endy as saying.