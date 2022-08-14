Indomitable, full of life: PM Modi leads tributes for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

"Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world," PM Modi said.

New Delhi, Aug 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tributes to veteran trader-cum-investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who died at 62 in Mumbai.

"He was also very passionate about India's progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. (sic)," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala will be remembered for giving India its new airline Akasa Air after more than a decade, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Sunday while expressing condolences on the ace investor's demise.

"Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Ji was not only an astute businessman, but also passionately invested in India's growth story." "He will be remembered for giving India its new airline Akasa Air after more than a decade. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," he mentioned.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed anguish at the demise of ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

"His vast experience and understanding of the stock market have inspired countless investors. He'll always be remembered for his bullish outlook. My deepest condolences to his family," tweeted Amit Shah.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said Jhunjhunwala was "an inspiration for wealth creation for crores."

"Deeply anguished at the demise of veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. He was an inspiration for wealth creation for crores. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti," he said in a tweet.

Jhunjhunwala, known as the Big Bull of Dalal Street, died at a Mumbai hospital this morning at the age of 62.

He was reported to have a net worth of around $5.5 billion, according to Forbes. Jhunjhunwala also backed Akasa Air, India's newest airline which took off earlier this month.