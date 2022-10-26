Indo-China ties guided by three mutuals: Jaishankar to outgoing China envoy

New Delhi, Oct 26: The normalization of India-China relations is in the interest of both countries of Asia and the world, said the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday while meeting with outgoing Chinese envoy to India Sun Weidong.

Jaishankar received the Chinese envoy for a farewell call at South Block and emphasized that the development of India-China relations is guided by three mutuals - respect, sensitivity, and interest.

The EAM also reiterated that peace and tranquillity in the border areas are essential.

It is to be recalled that the EAM Jaishankar during the meeting with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in July this year had said that the resolution to the disputes between the two countries in eastern Ladakh and that bilateral ties should be based on 'respect, sensitivity, and interest.'

In his farewell speech, the Chinese envoy said China and India must make the right choice and make contributions to peace and development in the region and beyond.

"Our world, our times, and history are changing in ways like never before. China and India must make the right choice and make contribution to peace and development in the region and beyond," he said.

Sun in his farewell speech which was posted in the Chinese embassy said that It is only natural for China and India to have some differences. "The key is how to handle the differences. We should be aware that the common interests of the two countries are greater than differences," said Sun.

He also said that the two sides should strive to manage and resolve differences, and look for a proper solution through dialogue and consultation.

The Chinese envoy also underlined to keep the consensus reached by the two leaders - Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping - as guidance.

"We should not allow differences to become disputes. These consensuses are the cornerstones and guidance for the China-India relations. We should implement these consensus, stick to the right direction of bilateral relations and always view China-India relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, so as to establish a basic pattern of bilateral relations featuring peaceful co-existence, mutual respect and trust, and win-win cooperation," said Sun.