‘Indira will always be remembered’: Congress pays tribute on her birth anniversary

Along with Kharge, Sonia Gandhi also paid floral tribute to Indira Gandhi while visiting Shakti Sthal, a memorial for the former prime minister.

Congress party in a Twitter post said, "The nation is saluting the Iron Lady who sacrificed everything for the security and integrity of India."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is spearheding Bharat Jodo Yatra, also paid tribute to the first lady prime minister of India.

Rahul Gandhi started the yatra by offering floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at the camp site.

Besides, today on the 105th birth anniversary of Indira Gandhi, the Bharat Jodo Yatra witnessed women's participation along with Rahul Gandhi. The party had earlier announced that today, only women would walk along with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra to mark Indira Gandhi's anniversary.

The Congress party in a tweet said, "Being led by women from all walks of life, today's #BharatJodoYatra signifies courage, strength & the ability to tackle any challenge with compassion."