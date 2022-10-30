The production witnessed a surge of 16.5 per cent as against 163 mkg in the year-ago month.

Kolkata, Oct 30: The total tea production in India is estimated to be 190 million kilogram (mkg) during September, the Tea Board of India on Sunday said.

The production of tea leaves in Assam, the largest producer among states, is estimated at 109 mkg in the reviewed month as against 92 mkg in the corresponding the previous year whereas West Bengal's production is pegged at 52.94 mkg in September, against 46.32 mkg in the year-ago period.

North India's production of tea is estimated at 166.75 mkg, against 142.56 in September the previous year. The production of tea leaves in the South is estimated to be 23.28 mkg, against 20.61 mkg in September the previous month, according to a report in ANI.

It may be recalled that Bharatiya Cha Parishad (BCP) Chairman Nalin Khemani said that Assam tea industry faces the biggest challenge of stagnation in prices, coupled with high cost in production and low productivity.