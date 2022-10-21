India’s population imbalance and how Mullahs across the border are fuelling it

The statement made by Hosabale is no doubt concerning but not new. The problem with illegal migration is nothing new. States such as West Bengal and Assam have been witness to this for long and successive governments have been complacent while handling this problem.

The problem with illegal migration is so huge today that it is not restricted to just the states of Bengal and Assam. The migrant Bangladeshi population, which has been involved in circulation of fake Indian currency, land jihad, has spread to even the southern states.

An official explains to OneIndia that this is a result of successive government since the 1990s ignoring the problem despite being tipped off about the same. It was in the early 1990s that the Research and Analysis Wing conducted an operation in Bangladesh. The agency was tipped off about the activities of the Jamaat-e-Islami which had planned large scale infiltration into India.

In Assam when the NRC exercise took place, officials found that many individuals were trying to get themselves included despite being declared as foreigners by the Foreigners' Tribunal. They were providing voter ID cards as evidence to claim Indian citizenship, it was also found.

Investigations also revealed that they had managed to source these Id cards by using legacy codes of other persons. With the help of agents, these persons had bribed people to obtain the legacy data codes. Officials had unearthed at least 40 lakh instances of family tree mismatch. These persons were using the same code but were unable to identify each other. The Muslim migrants who had infiltrated into India were the ones running this racket, the probe found.

The illegal immigration that takes place assumes worrying propositions. An intelligence file clearly suggests that illegal immigration from Bangladesh are part of a devious agenda to set up a Greater East Pakistan/Bangladesh.

The primary targets in India are West Bengal and the North Eastern states that the ISI planned to merge with Bangladesh. In this context we must revisit what Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had to say in his book. He said, "It would be wrong to think that Kashmir is the only dispute that divides India and Pakistan, though undoubtedly the most significant. One at least is nearly as important as the Kashmir dispute, that of Assam and some districts of India adjacent to East Pakistan. To these Pakistan has very good claims."

Late Bangladeshi leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in his book, 'Eastern Pakistan: Its Population and Economics', says, "Because Eastern Pakistan must have sufficient land for its expansion and because Assam has abundant forests and mineral resources, coal, petroleum, etc, Eastern Pakistan must include Assam to be financially and economically strong."