India's G20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented: PM Modi

PM Bats for Inclusivity

"India is taking charge of the G-20 at a time when the world is simultaneously grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown, rising food and energy prices, and the long-term ill-effects of the pandemic. At such a time, the world is looking at the G-20 with hope. Today, I want to assure that India's G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented," the Prime Minister said at the closing ceremony of the Bali Summit.

The PM stated that the benefits of development are universal and all-inclusive. "We have to extend the benefits of development to all human beings with compassion and solidarity. Global development is not possible without women's participation. We have to maintain priority on women-led development even in our G-20 agenda. Without peace and security, our future generations will not be able to take advantage of economic growth or technological innovation," he added.

'One Earth, One Family, One Future'

PM Modi claimed that the G-20 has to convey a strong message in favour of peace and harmony. "All these priorities are fully embodied in the theme of India's G-20 Chairmanship - "One Earth, One Family, One Future," he pointed out.

It's a matter of pride for every Indian as India takes over the presidency of the G20, he stated. "We will organise G20 meetings in different states and cities in India. Together we will make G20 a catalyst for global change," the PM added.

PM Plants Mangroves

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other world leaders, visited and planted mangroves in Bali's largest mangrove forest Taman Hutan Raya Ngurah Rai on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit.

"PM @narendramodi and other G20 leaders visited a mangrove forest in Bali, giving a strong message of coming together to tackle climate change and boost sustainable development. India has also joined the Mangrove Alliance for Climate," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted. "With G-20 leaders at the Mangrove Forest in Bali," Modi tweeted.

In his address at the G20 summit on Tuesday, Modi said that climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic, the developments in Ukraine and the global problems associated with it have caused havoc in the world and rued that the global supply chains are in "ruins". India will assume G20 Presidency for one year, beginning December 1, 2022.

The G20 comprises 19 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU).