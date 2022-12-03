India's first President Rajendra Prasad, the leader 'with a futuristic vision for India's growth'

Born on December 3, 1884 at Ziradei village in Siwan district of Bihar, Prasad, a trained advocate, joined the Indian National Congress and the Independence Movement. He was elected the President of the Constituent Assembly, which prepared the Constitution of India.

Prasad was elected the first President of India in 1951, and re-elected in 1957. He passed away on February 28, 1963 and was cremated at Bans Ghat in Patna, where a memorial has been constructed in his name.

A true Gandhian

Rajendra Babu began his nation-building activities by trying to address the issues faced by common man. Later, he came in contact with Mahatma Gandhi during the Champaran Satyagraha after which he always followed the path shown by the Bapu. Recollecting the devotion and labour of Dr Rajendra Prasad during Champaran Satyagraha, Bapu wrote in his autobiography:

"Rajendra Babu is one of the best volunteers working with me .... His affection has made me so dependent on him that without him that I cannot move even a step forward."

In the following years, he had gained such a confidence of Mahatma Gandhi that he often used to say that Rajendra would even sip a cup of poison, if offered. Rajendra Babu had unflinching faith in Bapu's principle of truth and non-violence. In his presidential speech as Congress President in 1934, Dr Rajendra Prasad had specifically said:

"There is no other principle than to have firm faith in truth and non-violence and it is the firm resolve of the people of our country that it is not the exploiters but the powers exploiting the people of the country which are to be rooted out." Dr Rajendra Prasad devoted him~lf to the propagation of the constructive work done by Bapu in different spheres. He was a supporter of the Sarvodaya Movement. He promoted the work of Khadi and Village Industries under the auspices of his Sadaquat Ashram. About this work, Bapu wrote in Nav-Jeevan that: "if the leaders of all the provinces assist· me the way, Bihar Ratna, Rajendra Babu is assisting me by promoting Charkha and Khadi. I assure you that Swarajya (independence) will be attained soon.

Here are some facts you need to know about the ardent follower of Mahatma Gandhi: