India's first open-source satellite 'InQube' readies for launch in December

Sri Nagar, Dec 06: In yet another achievement after India's first privately-developed rocket Vikram-S was launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in late November, India's first open-source satellite 'InQube', developed by a 12th Class student, will be launched this month with ISRO. InQube weighs one kilogram and has been developed with the help of nanotechnology.

Under the banner of Paradox Sonic Space Research Agency, India's first open-source satellite InQube was prepared, according to an ANI report.

About InQube:

The young scientist said that InQube weighs one kilogram and has been developed with the help of nanotechnology. He said that many universities and researchers in foreign countries are doing such work, so they decided to launch it in space with the help of India's ISRO agency, the news agency quoted him as saying.

The cost for its launch is Rs 20-80 lakhs in India, however, the cost for its launch in foreign countries goes into crores. He said that every satellite launched into space has a special mission.

The project has two missions- one is whether such a lightweight satellite can work in space, and the other will look at the temperature there to help researchers know what the weather conditions are like and how hard it is if they want to launch a satellite in space.

The young scientist:

Onkar Batra is also the Chief Executive Officer of Batra Technology. He received the National Ball Shakti Award from the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind for creating an interactive website for Covid-19.

The Government Medical College Jammu developed the Quaidcare website with the help of doctors two years ago. Through the help of the website around fifty people could contact a doctor at a time.

When Onkar Batra was seven years old, he created the first website which made a place in the Guinness Book of World Records by becoming the World's Youngest Webmaster (male).

The student became the world's youngest theoretical author by writing his book 'When The Time Stops' at the age of 12. He created two companies, Batra Technologies in 2018 and United India Publishing in 2019.