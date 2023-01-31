India's budget will be ray of hope for world, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said amid global economic turmoil, India's budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of common citizens and be a ray of hope for the world.

Addressing the media ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, Modi said recognised voices in the world of economy were bringing positive messages from all sides. The prime minister said the Budget, to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, will strive to fulfil people's hopes, aspirations and also boost the hopes with which the world is looking at India.