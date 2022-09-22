India’s biggest fake currency supplier shot dead in Nepal

Mohammad at the behest of the ISI would get fake Indian currency from Pakistan, Bangladesh to Nepal and then supply it to India from there.

Apart from this he would was also closely associated with fugitive underworld don, Dawood Ibrahim. He was also instrumental in providing logistic support to the ISI and its agents in Nepal.

The footage shows Mohammad getting down from a luxury car outside his house in the Gohatar area in Kathmandu. Moments later two assailants open fire while Mohammad tries to hide behind the car.

His daughter jumps from the first floor to try and save her father. But by that time the assailants kill Mohammad and also manage to escape.