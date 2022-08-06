Vice President Election 2022 Live: Margaret Alva vs Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi, Aug 05: Members of Parliament of both houses will vote on Saturday to elect the next Vice President of India in an election where NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar is pitted against Opposition pick Margaret Alva.

With numbers stacked in favour of the NDA, former West Bengal governor Dhankhar is set for an easy win. Cracks were visible in opposition unity as Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress decided to abstain from voting alleging lack of consultations while deciding on the name of Alva.

The 80-year-old Alva is a Congress veteran and has served as governor of Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, while the 71-year-old Dhankhar is a Jat leader from Rajasthan with socialist background.

While polling will be held from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday, the ballots will be counted immediately after that. By late Saturday evening, the returning officer will announce the name of the next vice president.

