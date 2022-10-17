Indian Railways earned over Rs 2500 cr through scrap sale till September

New Delhi, Oct 17: Indian Railways has registered remarkable scrap sale in first six months of this Financial Year 2022-22. Through this sale, Indian Railways has earned total Rs 2582 crore till September 2022 compared to Rs 2003 cr during the same period of last FY 2021-22 which is 28.91% higher. The target for earnings through sale of scraps for the financial year 2022-23 has been fixed at Rs. 4400 crores.

Ferrous scrap of 3,93,421 MT was disposed in 2022-23 as compared to 3,60,732 MT in 2021-22. Also 1751 Nos. of wagons, 1421 Nos. of coaches and 97 Nos. of locos were disposed in 2022-23 as compared to 1835 Nos. of wagons, 954 Nos. of coaches and 77 Nos. of locos in 2021-22 upto Sept.2022.