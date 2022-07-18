Presidential Election 2022 voting live: Draupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha

The polling will take place in Parliament House and state legislative assemblies between 10 am and 5 pm. The counting of votes will take place at Parliament House on July 21 and the next President will take oath on July 25.

With the support of regional parties such as BJD, YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK, TDP, JD(S), Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and now JMM, Murmu's vote share is likely to reach nearly two-thirds and she is set to become the first woman from the tribal community to occupy the top constitutional post.

