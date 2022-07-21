Presidential Election Results 2022 Live: Who will be the 15th President of India?

New Delhi, July 20: The counting of votes to elect India's 15th President will take place on Thursday. The contest is between BJP-led NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu and opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. The NDA candidate is seen to have a clear edge in the contest.

The counting will begin at Parliament House at 11 am. At the end of the counting of votes, the nation would know who would succeed incumbent Ram Nath Kovind to become the country's 15th President.