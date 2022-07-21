Presidential Election Results 2022 Live: Who will be the 15th President of India?

Jul 21, 2022 12:05 AM
The voting ended at 5 pm at the Parliament House and at designated places in the capitals of all states besides the UTs of Puducherry and Delhi on Monday.
Jul 21, 2022 12:05 AM
The voting took place on July 18 and was completed in a peaceful manner.
Jul 21, 2022 12:04 AM
Who will be the next President of India? The counting of votes to elect India’s 15th President will begin on Thursday at Parliament House at 11 AM.
Jul 18, 2022 7:24 PM
Jul 18, 2022 7:18 PM
Going by the stand taken by various parties, NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is set to win the poll against joint Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha, says news agency PTI.
Jul 18, 2022 7:18 PM
Polling for Presidential Polls held peacefully. Out of a total of 4796 electors in list of the electoral college for the Presidential Poll over 99% cast their votes. 100% voting by MLAs reported from CG, Goa,Gujarat, HP, Kerala, Karnataka, MP, Manipur, Mizoram,Puducherry, Sikkim & TN: ECI
Jul 18, 2022 7:18 PM
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman voted for the Presidential polls in PPE kits as she is suffering from Covid, ANI reported.
Jul 18, 2022 7:11 PM
As per the latest statement by Rajya Sabha Secretariat, of the total 736 electors- 728 electors cast their votes which consists of 719 MPs & 9 MLAs. Electors' turnout for Presidential polls was 98.91%
Jul 18, 2022 6:57 PM
Voting for the Presidential election ended even as Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali announced to boycott the poll over various "unresolved" issues related to Punjab. In the neighbouring Haryana, Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, who had cross-voted in last month's Rajya Sabha polls, said he voted in the Presidential election according to his "conscience".
Jul 18, 2022 6:13 PM
Out of the 736 electors comprising 727 MPs and 9 Legislative Assembly members who were permitted by ECI to vote, 730 electors comprising 721 MPs & 9 Legislative Assembly members cast their votes. Elector turnout was 99.18%: PC Mody, Secretary General, Rajya Sabha
Jul 18, 2022 5:46 PM
Ballot boxes to reach Delhi via road and air; assistant returning officers will accompany them: Returning Officer for presidential poll PC Mody told news agency PTI.
Jul 18, 2022 5:45 PM
The results of elections for the President of India will be out on July 21. The term of President Ram Nath Kovind concludes on July 24.
Jul 18, 2022 5:41 PM
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai charged the Congress with indulging in "low level kind of politics" as it suffers from the fear of defeat of joint Opposition pick for the Presidential election Yashwant Sinha.
Jul 18, 2022 5:36 PM
Presidential poll conducted peacefully, cordially everywhere; total turnout at Parliament 99.18 pc: Chief Returning Officer PC Mody.
Jul 18, 2022 5:36 PM
The voting for polling Presidential Elections 2022 has now ended.
Jul 18, 2022 5:17 PM
Voting in the election being held for the post of President of India is over at Parliament
Jul 18, 2022 5:16 PM
Voting of MLAs completed for Presidential election in Delhi Assembly. A total of 68 members voted in the 70-member Assembly. Mustafabad MLA Haji Yunus is on Haj pilgrimage, while Minister Satyendra Jain is in jail, for which they could not cast their votes
Jul 18, 2022 5:15 PM
Seethakka, a Congress MLA in Telangana demanded a new ballot paper while casting her vote for the Presidential poll after a goof-up, but the poll authorities declined to provide the same citing rules. The MLA later clarified that there was an ink mark on the ballot paper and hence she demanded another ballot paper. Seethakka said she voted for opposition's Presidential pick Yashwant Sinha.
Jul 18, 2022 5:05 PM
Another Opposition meeting to be held today at 6pm, at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Vice-Presidential polls to be discussed in the meeting. Opposition's Vice-Presidential candidate Margaret Alva to also attend the meeting: Sources
Jul 18, 2022 4:55 PM
With the BJP’s dominance and support from regional parties such as the BJD, BSP, Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and now JMM, Murmu's vote share is likely to reach nearly two-thirds and she is set to become the first tribal leader and second woman to occupy the top constitutional post.
Jul 18, 2022 4:54 PM
MPs and MLAs across the country voted on Monday to elect India’s 15th president, choosing between opposition pick Yashwant Sinha and NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu who is favoured to win the battle to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Jul 18, 2022 4:48 PM
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee casts her vote for election of the President at the State Assembly in Kolkata.
Jul 18, 2022 4:30 PM
The voting for presidential elections is currently underway in Parliament House and legislative assemblies. The polling began at 10am and will stop at 5pm.
Jul 18, 2022 4:26 PM
Over 600 electors, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former PM Manmohan Singh, have voted so far.
Jul 18, 2022 4:26 PM
Chief Minister N Rangasamy casts his vote for the election of the President, in Puducherry
Jul 18, 2022 4:11 PM
KPCC President D K Shivakumar casts his vote for the election of the President, at Vidhanasoudha, in Bengaluru
Jul 18, 2022 4:08 PM
Union MoS for Civil Aviation General VK Singh flashes the victory sign after casting his vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi
Jul 18, 2022 4:07 PM
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrives at the State Assembly in Kolkata to cast her vote
Jul 18, 2022 4:04 PM
It should be also noted that Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of Lok Sabha members from the state which makes its position more important state to watch out for in the presidential election.
Jul 18, 2022 4:03 PM
With the highest vote value of 208 for each of the total 403 MLAs, Uttar Pradesh will play an important role in today’s Presidential Election in which NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is contesting against Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha.
Jul 18, 2022 3:57 PM
The counting will take place in Delhi on July 21.
Jul 18, 2022 3:54 PM
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi casts his vote for the Presidential elections
Jul 18, 2022 3:49 PM
Union Minister & BJP MP Dharmendra Pradhan casts his vote in the Parliament for the Presidential polls
Jul 18, 2022 3:38 PM
BJP leader Nisith Pramanik and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav were issued fresh ballots after they could not cast their votes properly in the first attempt in the presidential poll.
Jul 18, 2022 3:34 PM
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi reaches the Parliament to cast his vote for the Presidential polls
Jul 18, 2022 3:20 PM
Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, and Mallikarjun Kharge cast their votes for the Presidential polls
Jul 18, 2022 3:20 PM
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh casts his vote for the Presidential polls
Jul 18, 2022 3:18 PM
AAP MP Harbhajan Singh & BJP MP Gautam Gambhir cast their votes for the Presidential polls
Jul 18, 2022 3:18 PM
Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and Digvijaya Singh arrive in Parliament to cast their votes for Presidential elections
Jul 18, 2022 3:17 PM
In photos| Former prime minister and MP Manmohan Singh casts his vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi
Jul 18, 2022 3:11 PM
Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao casts his vote for Presidential Elections in Hyderabad.
Jul 18, 2022 3:04 PM
Haryana Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, who cross-voted in last month's Rajya Sabha polls, on Monday said he has voted according to his conscience in the presidential election too.
Jul 18, 2022 2:50 PM
Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali on Monday boycotted the presidential poll, saying issues related to Punjab remain unresolved and he was not consulted by his party leadership before deciding to back NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu.
Jul 18, 2022 2:39 PM
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar casts his vote for Presidential elections
Jul 18, 2022 2:31 PM
I've voted for the #PresidentialElections. We hope that NDA's candidate Draupadi Murmu will get maximum votes from our state: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Jul 18, 2022 2:30 PM
Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya, Hardeep Singh Puri, Samajwadi Party's Mulayam Singh Yadav and NCP chief Sharad Pawar cast their votes for the Presidential Polls in Delhi
Jul 18, 2022 2:17 PM
The new-found political bonhomie between the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and the BJP was on full display in the legislative assembly on Monday when Samajwadi Party ally Om Prakash Rajbhar was seen accompanying Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak to cast vote in the Presidential election.
Jul 18, 2022 2:15 PM
I am a Congress MLA but I have voted for NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. It's my personal decision as I've listened to my heart which guided me to do something for the soil and that's why voted for her: Odisha Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim
Jul 18, 2022 2:14 PM
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan cast their votes for the Presidential polls in Delhi
Jul 18, 2022 2:08 PM
Others included A Rao Meena, Vijay Sai Reddy, Kheeru Mahto, Shambhala Saran Patel, Ranjeet Ranjan, Maharashtra Majhi, Aditya Prasad, Praful Patel, Imran Pratapgarhi, Sanjay Raut, Sasmit Patra, Sandeep Kumar Pathak and Vikramjeet Singh Sahani. Randeep Singh Surjewal, P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, R Girl Rajan, S Kalyan Sundaram, KRN Rajesh Kumar, Javed Ali Khan, V Vijendra Prasad were others among those who took the oath today.
Jul 18, 2022 2:06 PM
Cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh, Misa Bharti, daughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, and BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Monday took oath alongwith nearly 25 other leaders as Rajya Sabha members.
Jul 18, 2022 1:57 PM
Odisha Congress MLA Mohammad Moquim votes for NDA Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu
Jul 18, 2022 1:53 PM
Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha who called Netaji (SP's Mulayam Singh Yadav ISI agent, we can never support him. Hardcore SP leaders, those who follow Netaji's principles will never support a candidate who levelled such allegations:Shivpal Singh Yadav, PSP
Jul 18, 2022 1:40 PM
Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has said that he is voting for BJP-led NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu and has also instructed the party MLAs to do the same.
Jul 18, 2022 1:40 PM
"Some people (members of parliament) have come here with an intention to disrupt the proceedings...The House stands adjourned for the day to meet again on Tuesday," Naidu said before adjourning the house for the day.
Jul 18, 2022 1:31 PM
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati claimed that his party rose above politics to support NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu and urged legislators belonging to weaker sections to vote on the basis of their conscience.
Jul 18, 2022 1:29 PM
Villagers of Draupadi Murmu in Odisha praying for her success.
Jul 18, 2022 1:25 PM
The BJP has registered a complaint against TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee for coming to vote for the Presidential elections with a convoy of cars.
Jul 18, 2022 1:11 PM
NCP MLA Kandhal S Jadeja says he has voted for NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu
Jul 18, 2022 12:53 PM
I am sure the outcome on July 21 will be in favor of Draupadi Murmu. We will attend the oath-taking ceremony on July 25. From Haryana, we will get even more votes than we have counted for, in her favor: CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Jul 18, 2022 12:37 PM
Amid rumour of cross voting, Congress MLAs claimed to cast their votes on the party line. Tribal leader and Congress MLA Heeralal Alawa said the result will reveal the truth. Congress cIaims that independent MLA Kedar Dawar is on their side.
Jul 18, 2022 12:35 PM
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal casts his vote for the Presidential election, at Delhi Assembly.
Jul 18, 2022 12:26 PM
In today's Presidential election, Shiv Sena is supporting Draupadi Murmu. We believe that Presidential polls are different from any political election. It's the highest post & vote should be cast for a suitable candidate. So, we took this decision: Aaditya Thackeray
Jul 18, 2022 12:14 PM
I am holding a public office. Who I vote for... the matter of voting remains silent. Secondly, it is a decision of the party. All of us are bound by the decision of the party. I have had personal ties with Yashwant Sinha for years: Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel
Jul 18, 2022 11:59 AM
Monsoon Session: Opposition MPs protest in Rajya Sabha and walk up to the Well of the House over inflation and GST rate hikes.
House adjourned for the day.
Jul 18, 2022 11:58 AM
Earthen lamps were lit and yajnas organised at various places of worship across Odisha on Sunday as BJP workers and people from tribal communities prayed for the victory of NDA's presidential poll candidate Draupadi Murmu, a resident of the state's Mayurbhanj district.
Jul 18, 2022 11:51 AM
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma casts his vote for the Presidential election, at the State Assembly.
Jul 18, 2022 11:49 AM
Union Home Minister Amit Shah cast his vote for the Presidential election, at Parliament.
Jul 18, 2022 11:48 AM
350 electors, including PM Modi and ex-PM Manmohan Singh, vote in first 1.5 hours of presidential poll, reports news agency PTI.
Jul 18, 2022 11:47 AM
A tribal woman standing for such a senior post is historic. I hope she will have an outstanding win. From Himachal, all MLAs have cast their votes. I am sure all our votes have gone to her, she will win: CM Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur
Jul 18, 2022 11:46 AM
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur casts his vote as the polling process for the presidential election is underway.
Jul 18, 2022 11:45 AM
The proceedings of ok Sabha have been adjourned till 2 pm for members to participate in the ongoing Presidential election.
Jul 18, 2022 11:45 AM
Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of Rajya Sabha will be held on 19th July in Parliament.
Jul 18, 2022 11:44 AM
Chairman Naidu made obituary reference to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, ex-UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, legendary Hindustani classical musician Pandit Shivkumar Sharma & others
Jul 18, 2022 11:43 AM
Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha observes silence as a mark of respect to the memory of the departed.
Jul 18, 2022 11:41 AM
"100% of people will cast votes for the Presidential elections from Goa. I am sure all votes will be cast for our candidate (Draupadi Murmu) from my state," Pramod Sawant says
Jul 18, 2022 11:38 AM
CM Pramod Sawant casts his vote in the election being held for the post of President of India in Goa assembly
Jul 18, 2022 11:38 AM
Thus parties like JDS, BSP, even Shiv Sena are supporting. More than 2/3rds are supporting, we are sure of winning. Congress is suffering from fear of defeat... Fear of losing further power is making them speak nonsense: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
Jul 18, 2022 11:30 AM
Not only NDA & its alliances, but even others are also supporting as she (Drapuadi Murmu) is a lady of stature. She's a tribal woman of significance. This speaks volumes about the nature of democracy where even the last-run community can reach the highest post: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.
Jul 18, 2022 11:21 AM
BJP MP from Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) Dinesh Lal "Nirahua" Yadav, TMC MP from Asansol (West Bengal) Shatrughan Sinha, and BJP MP from Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi take oath as Members of the Lok Sabha.
Jul 18, 2022 11:16 AM
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde casts his vote as the polling process for the presidential election is underway in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in Mumbai.
Jul 18, 2022 11:14 AM
Monsoon session of Parliament: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays tribute to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.
Jul 18, 2022 11:12 AM
Newly elected MPs take oath as Rajya Sabha members as the Monsoon session of Parliament begins
Jul 18, 2022 11:09 AM
Former PM and MP Manmohan Singh, after casting his vote in the election being held for the post of President of India in Parliament.
Jul 18, 2022 11:09 AM
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde votes in the 16th Presidential election
Jul 18, 2022 11:04 AM
I'll vote in the favor of Yashwant Sinha. There should be someone in the country who can tell the Govt the situation of the economy, from time to time. Look at Sri Lanka's condition. So, there should be President who can say that from time to time: SP chief & MLA Akhilesh Yadav
Jul 18, 2022 11:04 AM
Karnataka Assembly has a total strength of 225 MLAs comprising 120 from the BJP including the Speaker, 69 Congress, 32 JD(S), one from the Bahujan Samaj Party, two independents and a nominated member.
Jul 18, 2022 11:02 AM
Karnataka
Voting is underway at 'Vidhan Soudha' in Bengaluru for the Presidential election.
There are 28 Lok Sabha members in Karnataka comprising 25 from BJP, one each from Janata Dal and Congress and an independent member. The state has 11 Rajya Sabha members -- five each from BJP and Congress, and one from JD(S) (former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda).
Jul 18, 2022 11:00 AM
Union Minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur casts his vote in the election being held for the post of President of India, in Parliament
Jul 18, 2022 10:58 AM
MLAs cast their votes for the Presidential election, at Punjab and Haryana Assemblies.
Jul 18, 2022 10:57 AM
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami votes in the 16th Presidential election.
Jul 18, 2022 10:49 AM
Our sister from the tribal community will now become the President. MLAs in MP are voting for her. I would like to appeal to everyone to rise above the boundaries of parties, vote on the basis of our conscience, & contribute to make Droupadi Murmu the President: Chouhan
Jul 18, 2022 10:49 AM
Our MLAs are casting their votes for the Presidential election. It is a matter of joy that for the first time, a tribal daughter will become the President. Not only the voters - the MLAs - but the common public are excited for her: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Jul 18, 2022 10:47 AM
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan casts his vote for the Presidential election, at the State Assembly in Bhopal.
Jul 18, 2022 10:44 AM
This presidential poll is crucial as it will decide if we will remain a democratic country or that will begin to change: Yashwant Sinha.
Jul 18, 2022 10:43 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting with his top ministers in Parliament premises.
Jul 18, 2022 10:43 AM
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy casts his vote in the 16th Presidential election.
Jul 18, 2022 10:38 AM
Polling began for the presidential elections on the Rajasthan Assembly premises here at 10 am on Monday, with state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot among early voters.
Jul 18, 2022 10:29 AM
Voting to elect the next President of India is underway in Manipur Assembly Secretariat, Imphal.
Jul 18, 2022 10:29 AM
Hyderabad MLAs arrive to cast their votes for the Presidential elections in the Telangana assembly.