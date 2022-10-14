Indian PhD student stabbed multiple times in Australia; MEA demands strict action

Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said a suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the incident. Shubham Garg (28), a student of the University of New South Wales in Sydney, was stabbed multiple times in the face, chest and abdomen by a man who allegedly demanded cash, according to local media reports.

The incident took place at about 10.30 pm on October 6 as Garg was walking along the Pacific Highway, the New South Wales (NSW) Police Force said in a statement on Monday. Asked about the incident, Bagchi said the Indian High Commission in Canberra and the consulate in Sydney are in close touch with the local authorities and a suspect is in custody.

"It is a shocking incident.... We are aware of it. He (Garg) is in a hospital and treatment is going on," Bagchi said when asked about the incident at a media briefing. An official of the Indian mission met Garg at the hospital and offered consular services, he added.

"We have got to know that one person has been taken into custody.... We expect that the matter is dealt with seriously and action is taken against the perpetrators," the MEA spokesperson said. Bagchi said the Indian mission is also in touch with Garg's family members and providing help in expediting their travel to Australia.

Asked if it was a racial attack, he said, "I do not want to speculate, our focus is on his treatment and the culprit is nabbed." It is learnt that the Australian High Commission has issued visa to Garg's family.