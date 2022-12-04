Indian Navy to demonstrate India’s combat prowess at Visakhapatnam today

Traditionally, the Navy Day celebrations are conducted at New Delhi in the presence of the President of India and other dignitaries. This year, for the first time, Navy Day Celebrations are being conducted outside the National Capital.

As India ushers in the 'Amrit Kaal' with the commencement of the celebrations of 75 years of her independence in 2022, the Indian Navy will display India's combat prowess and capability through an 'Operational Demonstration' at Visakhapatnam, a statement from the Ministry of Defence said.

Several dignitaries from the Central and State Governments are expected to attend the event, which will be hosted by Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff.

Indian Naval ships, submarines, aircraft and Special Forces from Eastern, Western and Southern Naval Command would showcase the capability and versatility of Indian Navy. The event will culminate with a sunset ceremony and illumination by ships at anchorage.

The Navy Day celebrations are aimed at fostering greater outreach, renewing maritime consciousness amongst our citizens and highlights the Navy's contributions towards national security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Lauds Navy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the Indian Navy on Navy Day, saying it has steadfastly protected our nation and distinguished itself with its humanitarian spirit during challenging times.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh sent his greetings and tweeted, "Greetings to all @IndianNavy personnel on #NavyDay. The Indian Navy is at the forefront of keeping our country safe by ensuring impeccable maritime security. The nation is proud of Indian Navy's valour, courage, commitment and professionalism."

Navy to become 'Aatmanirbhar' by 2047

The Indian Navy has informed the top officials in the government that it will become completely "Aatmanirbhar" by 2047, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said on Saturday. He said that this is one of the Navy's commitments to the top leadership of the country.

"Recent global events amply underscore that we can't remain dependent on others for our own security requirements. Government has given us very clear guidelines on Aatmanirbhar Bharat and one of the Navy's commitments to the top leadership is that we'll become an Aatmanirbhar Navy by 2047," ANI quoted the Navy Chief as saying.

The commissioning of INS Vikrant is a landmark event for India and a torch-bearer of "Atmanirbharta", Admiral Kumar claimed during a press interaction. "There are very few countries that have the capability to make an aircraft carrier and we now form one of the elite or select band," he said.

"It inspires self-confidence among us and it's a shining symbol of our indigenous capability. It has contributed to enhancing the stature of the nation in the world. I'm sure Vikrant will proudly fly the Tiranga across the wide reaches of Indo-Pacific in years to come," he added.