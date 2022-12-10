Indian Navy participates in Bangladesh's maiden IFR-22

The maiden International Fleet Review, which saw participation from ships of Bangladesh and six foreign nations including India, was reviewed by the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina. The other five participating ships were from China, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand and USA.

New Delhi, Dec 10: Indian Navy participated in the first-ever International Fleet Review hosted by Bangladesh on December 7 at Cox's Bazar. The Indian Navy's delegation was led by Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, of Eastern Naval Command.

With the participation of three ships, the Indian Navy contingent was the largest amongst the others in the International Fleet Review. The Guided Missile Destroyer INS Kochi, Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette INS Kavaratti, and Off-shore Patrol Vessel Sumedha, the three warships that represented the Indian Navy, are indigenously designed and built.

Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta met Admiral M. Shaheen Iqbal, the Chief of Naval Staff of the Bangladesh Navy on the sidelines of the IFR. Additionally, he held bilateral meetings with the Navy Chief of Iran as well as the heads of the delegations from the Maldives, Myanmar, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, and the United States.

The maiden International Fleet Review of Bangladesh also commemorates its 50 years of liberation. Every year on December 6, 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' and 'Maitri Diwas' are observed which marks the beginning of official diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.

The participation of the Indian Navy and its ships in the multinational event in Bangladesh showcases India's indigenous ship-building capabilities. Indian Navy's presence in the first IFR hosted by Bangladesh is a testimony to the strong bilateral relations between both nations and the role being played by the Indian Navy in bolstering defence ties in the maritime domain.