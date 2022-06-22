Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Check eligibility and how to apply

New Delhi, Jun 22: Indian Navy has released the notification for the recruitment of Agniveers through the Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022 where Agniveers will be recruited for 4 years.

As per the details shared, the recruitment calendar for Agniveer 2022 would be shared online for prospective candidates to view on June 25, 2022. The detailed notification for Agniveer Recruitment 2022 would be shared on July 9, 2022. The registrations for Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 for Agniveer under the Agnipath Yojana would begin from July 1, 2022.

Documents required

The original documents uploaded by the candidates during the online filling of application viz Original Certificates, Mark Sheets, Domicile Certificate and NCC Certificate (if held) are to be brought by the candidates at all stages of recruitment (PFT and Enrollment Medical at INS Chilka). If the details provided in the 'online application' are not matching with original documents at any stage, the candidature will be canceled.

Call letter

Call up Letters cum Admit Card would be required to be downloaded from the official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. No call-up letter cum admit-Card will be sent by post. Only an Electronic mode of communication will be used while contacting the candidates and no documents would be sent by post at any stage of recruitment.

Educational Qualifications

Agniveer (SSR): Qualified in 10+2 examination with Mathematics, Physics and at least one of these subjects: Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from an educational board recognized by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

Agniveer (MR): Candidate must have passed Matriculation Examination from the Boards of School Education recognized by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

Physical test

The candidate must be in good physical and mental health, free from any disease / disability likely to interfere with the efficient performance of duties both ashore and afloat under peace as well as war conditions.

How to apply

The candidates can apply online only on the official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Before filling online application, keep matric certificate & 10+2 Mark sheet ready for reference.

Register yourself on www.joinindiannavy.gov.in with your e-mail ID, if not registered already. The Applicants must ensure that while filling their Application Form, they are providing their valid and active e-mail IDs and mobile numbers, which should not be changed till selection procedure is over.

'Log-in' with the registered E-mail ID and Click on "Current Opportunities".

Click on "Apply" (√) button.

Fill up the Form completely. Before clicking the 'Submit' button make sure all the details are correct, all required documents are scanned in original & uploaded.

Online applications will be further scrutinised for eligibility and may be rejected at any stage, if found ineligible in any respect.

Photographs. The Photograph To Be Uploaded Should Be Of Good Quality With Blue Background.

Indian Navy Agnipath recruitment notification: https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/en/page/selection-procedure-agniveer-ssr-and-agniveer-mr.html