Indian language journalism played key role in freedom struggle, development journey: PM

PM Modi inaugurated the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Agradoot group of newspapers via video conferencing. Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the chief patron of Agradoot's Golden jubilee celebration committee, was also present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister congratulated the 'strong voice of the Northeast in the Assamese language' Dainik Agradoot for the occasion and complimented them for keeping the values of unity and harmony alive through the medium of journalism.

The PM remarked that under the guidance of Kanak Sen Deka, the Agradoot always kept the national interest paramount. "Even during the Emergency, when the biggest attack on democracy took place, even then Agradoot daily and Deka ji did not compromise on journalistic values. He created a new generation of value-based journalism," he said.

The Prime Minister empathized that for the past few days, Assam is also facing great challenges and difficulties in the form of floods. "Normal life has been greatly affected in many districts of Assam. The Chief Minister and his team are working very hard day and night for relief and rescue," he said. The Prime Minister assured the people of Assam, the readers of Agradoot, that the central and state governments are working together to reduce their difficulties.

PM Modi said that the people's movements protected the cultural heritage and Assamese pride of Assam. And now Assam is writing a new development story with the help of public participation.

He said when there is dialogue, there is a solution. It is through dialogue that possibilities expand. Therefore, along with the flow of knowledge in Indian democracy, the flow of information is also flowing continuously. Agradoot is part of that tradition, he said.

On the eve of 75 years of independence, the Prime Minister questioned limiting the intellectual space among a few people who know a particular language. He further said this question is not only of emotion but also of scientific logic. This may be seen as a reason for lagging behind in research on the three industrial revolutions. The Prime Minister said the expansion of Indian languages ​​was stopped during the long period of slavery, and in modern epistemology, research was limited to a few languages.

A large section of India had no access to those languages, to that knowledge. He added that the scope of Intellect's expertise kept sinking. Due to this, the pool of invention and innovation has also become limited. In the 4th Industrial revolution, there is a massive opportunity for India to lead the world. This opportunity is due to our data power and digital inclusion.

The Prime Minister stressed that "no Indian should be deprived of the best information, best knowledge, best skill and best opportunity just because of language, this is our effort. That's why we encouraged studies in Indian languages ​​in the National Policy on Education."