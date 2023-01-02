Indian judiciary goes full digital, CJI launches e-SCR

With the launch of e-SCR, India fulfils the objective of digitisation of Indian judiciary. In another milestone for Digital India, e-SCR is now available on the Supreme Court's website and mobile app.
New Delhi, Jan 2: When the whole India is going digital under the Digital India Mission, why the judiciary would be left behind. Yes, this is happening in a big way in the Indian judicial system wherein the courts have not just gone digital but the records are also being made available for everyone to access through digital media.
In the latest development, the Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has launched an 'electronic Supreme Court Reports' (e-SCR) project. The decision is set to help India fulfil the objective of digitisation of Indian judiciary. Needless to say, now the e-SCR project is offering the digital version of the Supreme Court's judgements.