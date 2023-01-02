Indian judiciary goes full digital, CJI launches e-SCR

Earlier, the lawyers and other professionals in the judiciary were required to buy the physical copies of the Supreme Court reports. However, they will now be available digitally.

Tribute to the nation

India has set sorts of records through the digital revolution. Whether it is the Covid certificate or UPI payments, India is now being cited as an example of digital revolution around the world that even developed nations envy. With the e-SCR Project the highest court of India is paying a tribute to the nation that is fast accepting digital everything.

The e-SCR is now available on the Supreme Court's website, and mobile application. At the same time it could also be accessed through the judgement portal of the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG). This is definitely going to bring a positive change for the benefit of all the stakeholders of justice.

Needless to say, litigants and members of the bars as well as people in the high courts, National Law University, judicial academies, etc. would benefit a lot from the digital transformation of SCRs.

Benefits of e-SCR

According to a press note from the top judiciary, with the launch of e-SCR, all the stakeholders will be benefited in several ways. For instance, it will now reduce the burden of travelling and browsing through huge volumes of journals in libraries. The stakeholders will have access to the entire gamut of judgements from the inception of the Supreme Court in 1950 till date, that too just in one click.

Moreover, people with visual disabilities can now be able to have easy access to the documents. Last but not the least, it will save a lot of paper and set an example for others how digitisation could help save the environment.