Indian gurukuls guided humanity regarding science, spirituality and gender equality: PM Modi

"Discovery and research were an integral part of the Indian lifestyle. From self-discovery to divinity, ayurveda to aadhyatm (spirituality), social science to solar science, from Math to metallurgy and from zero to infinity, research and new conclusions were drawn in every field," the PM said.

The Prime Minister pointed out that India, in that dark age, gave humanity rays of light that paved the way for the world's journey of modern science. The Prime Minister also highlighted the gender equality and sensitivity of the Indian ancient gurukul system and lauded Swaminarayan Gurukul for starting 'Kanya Gurukul'.

Knowledge-Education, The Roots of Indian Civilisation

"Spreading true knowledge is the most important task, and this has been India's devotion towards knowledge and education in the world which has established the roots of Indian civilisation ", the Prime Minister remarked. He informed that even though the Gurukul Vidya Pratishthanam began with only seven students in Rajkot, it has forty branches worldwide today which attracts thousands of students from all over the world.

He further added that in the last 75 years, Gurukul has developed the minds and hearts of the students with good thoughts and values, so that their overall development can be done. "From dedicated students in the field of spirituality to scientists in ISRO and BARC, the tradition of Gurukul has nourished every field of the country", he said. The Prime Minister highlighted the practice of Gurukul where a fee of only one rupee is charged to poor students thereby making it easier for them to get an education.

PM Modi noted the role of the education system and educational institutions in shaping the bright future of India and said that the country is moving at a fast pace to develop the education infrastructure and policies in the country at every level in the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal. He informed that the country has seen an increase in the number of IITs, IIITs, IIMs and AIIMSs in the country and the number of medical colleges saw an increase of sixty-five per cent when compared to the time before 2014. He further added that with the New Educational Policy, the country is preparing an educational system that is futuristic. As a result, the new generations that will get their education in the newer system will make for ideal citizens of the country.

The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of the saints in the journey of the next 25 years. "Today India's resolutions are new and also the efforts to realise them. Today the country is moving with a vision of Digital India, Aatmnirbhar Bharat, Vocal for Local, 75 Amrit Sarovars in every district and Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. 'Sabka Prayas (everyone's effort) in these projects of social transformation and social reform will impact the lives of crores of people. The Prime Minister also urged the students of Gurukul to travel to Northeast India for a minimum of 15 days and connect with the people to further strengthen the nation. He also touched upon topics like Beti Bachao and environment protection and urged people to come together to strengthen Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. "I am sure institutions like Swaminarayan Gurukul Vidya Pratishthanam will continue to give strength to this journey of India's resolutions", he concluded.