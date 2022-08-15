Indian flag unfurled 30 kms above earth [Watch Video]

Yes, the tricolour has been sent to the Edge of Space at an altitude of 1,06,000 feet on a hot air balloon by Space Kidz India, an organization creating Young scientists for the Country.

New Delhi, Aug 15: Probably for the first time since independence in 1947, the Indian flag has been unfurled about 30 kilometres above the earth.

As part of the government's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, it sent the air balloon 30 km near space.

. .

"This is a mark of respect and tribute to all the freedom fighters and pride to people who are struggling hard to make India Proud everyday," the firm said in a tweet.

The video, which is garnering a lot of positive words, can be seen here:

Going by its YouTube profile, Space Kidz India is spreading awareness among children for a "borderless world". Apart from extending International experiential learning for students in the field of science, Technology, Art, and Culture, it is the 1st organization in the World to have launched Satellites through high school studentz and College studentz.