Indian employees likely to get 15-30% salary hike amid layoff season

On average, pay in the South Asian nation will increase by 9.8% in 2023 after a 9.4% bump last year, according to a survey by Korn Ferry.

The news comes as a major relief to Indians amid layoff season that has gripped the world.

According to the report, High-tech industries, life sciences and healthcare lead the pack with jumps of more than 10%.

The Indian economy is more resilient today that what it was 10 years back. While it is also one of the most populous - with millions entering the workforce each year, the overall unemployment rate remains a concern.

More Findings:

Korn Ferry, which surveyed 818 companies in India employing more than a combined 800,000 staff, found 61% of organisations are providing retention payments to key individuals.

"The 9.8% rise for India compares with 3.5% in Australia, 5.5% China, 3.6% Hong Kong, 7% Indonesia, 4.5% Korea, 5% Malaysia, 3.8% New Zealand, 5.5% Philippines, 4% Singapore, 5% Thailand, 8% Vietnam," according to a Bloomberg report.