Embassy issues advisory for Indians in Ukraine as war escalates

"Indian citizens, including students, in Ukraine advised to leave Ukraine at earliest," the embassy further said in its statement.

The advisory came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law in four regions of Ukraine that Moscow had annexed.

Last month, the US Embassy directed Americans in Russia to leave the country as early as possible. The official statement said that US citizens should not travel to Russia and those residing or travelling in Russia should depart Russia immediately while limited commercial travel options remain.

Bulgaria and Poland have also recommended that their citizens consider the possibility of immediately leaving Russia and urged them to refrain from travelling to the country, reported The Guardian.