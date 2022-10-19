Embassy issues advisory for Indians in Ukraine as war escalates


New Delhi, Oct 19: India on Wednesday issued an advisory for its citizens on Wednesday against travelling to the war-torn country in view of the deteriorating security situation and recent escalation of hostilities.

Smoke rises over the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine. PTI

"Indian citizens, including students, in Ukraine advised to leave Ukraine at earliest," the embassy further said in its statement.

The advisory came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law in four regions of Ukraine that Moscow had annexed.

Putin declares martial law in 4 unilaterally annexed regions of Ukraine

Last month, the US Embassy directed Americans in Russia to leave the country as early as possible. The official statement said that US citizens should not travel to Russia and those residing or travelling in Russia should depart Russia immediately while limited commercial travel options remain.

Bulgaria and Poland have also recommended that their citizens consider the possibility of immediately leaving Russia and urged them to refrain from travelling to the country, reported The Guardian.

