New Delhi, Feb 01: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that the Indian economy is on the right track and heading to a bright future.

Presenting the budget for 2023-24 in parliament, Sitharaman said, "The world has recognized India as a bright star, our growth for the current year is estimated at 7.0%, this is the highest among all major economies, in spite of massive global slowdown caused by pandemic and the war."