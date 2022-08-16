Indian companies expected to give 10% hike in 2023: Report

According to the report, more than half (58 per cent) of the employers in India have budgeted for higher salary increases for the ongoing fiscal year compared to last year, while a quarter of them (24.4 per cent) made no change in the budget.

Only 5.4 per cent have reduced the budget as compared to 2021-22, it added. The report revealed that at 10 per cent, salary increases in India continue to be the highest in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

China is projected to see an increase of 6 per cent, Hong Kong at 4 per cent and Singapore at 4 per cent for next year, it added.

The report was based on a survey across 168 countries in April and May 2022, which includes 590 organisations in India.

It further said around 42 per cent of companies in India have also projected a positive business revenue outlook for the next 12 months, while only 7.2 per cent have projected a negative outlook.

In addition, Information Technology (65.5 per cent), engineering (52.9 per cent), sales (35.4 per cent), technically skilled trades (32.5 per cent) and finance (17.5 per cent) are expected to be the most sought-after functions for recruitment in the next 12 months.

Voluntary attrition rates in India continue to be amongst the highest in the region at 15.1 per cent, only second to Hong Kong, it observed.