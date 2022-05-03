More than 1600 members of the Indian community in Germany consisting of students, researchers and professionals participated in the event. Prime Minister noted their contribution to Germany's economy and society and enthused them to contribute to India's "Vocal for Local" initiative by promoting Indian products globally.

New Delhi, May 3: Members of the Indian community welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi by '2024, Modi Once More' on Monday at the Theatre am Potsdamer Platz, Berlin.

The Prime Minister's hour-long address to the Indian community was peppered with slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai' and '2024, Modi Once More' by the ecstatic crowd gathered at the Theater Am Postdamer Platz.

Addressing the Indian community here, Modi said the young and aspirational India understood the need for political stability to achieve faster development and had ended three decades of instability by mere touch of a button.

. .

"This time of the 21st century is very important for India. Today's India has made up its mind, it is moving ahead with determination. When the country makes a resolve, then that country walks on new paths and shows it by achieving desired goals," Modi said.

Modi said that over the past eight years, India has been making rapid strides in every sector - ease of living, quality of life, ease of employment, quality of education, ease of doing business, quality of travel, quality of products.

"New India now does not think about a secure future, but is ready to take risks, ready to innovate and incubate. India, which had 200-400 start-ups around 2014, today is home to 68,000 start ups and dozens of unicorns ... some of whom have already become deca-corns with 10 billion dollars valuation," Modi said. PTI