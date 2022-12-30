Indian biologist tops EU list

Indian immunologist Dr. Mahima Swamy of Bengaluru is one of the top talents in biological research into the gastrointestinal immune system and its working.

New Delhi, Dec 30: Ever since the days of Maharishi Sushruta and Patanjali, the study of immunology has been a part of Indian medical research. The study of diseases and immunology has been an indispensable part of medicinal research and it has opened the path for the newest kind of medical research.

Following the path is Dr. Mahima Swamy of Bengaluru, who is termed as one of the most revered biologists in the field of life sciences in the University of Dundee, UK. She heads the group that investigates the immune system of the intestine. The Indian immunologist, who has been a part of European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO), has been one of the top talents in biological investigation leading to the gastrointestinal immune system and its working.