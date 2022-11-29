Indian Army trains kites to fight enemy drones

During the exercise, a kite named "Arjun" trained to prey on enemy drones was shown in action, the clip of which has been shared by news agency ANI.

A situation was created during the ongoing exercise where the Indian Army used a kite and a dog to identify the location of enemy drones and destroy them.

While the dog alerts the Indian Army after hearing the sound of the drone, the kite works to identify the location of the enemy's drone, the report said.

In recent years, there have been instances when drones have been used by Pakistan to send consignments of drugs, guns and money in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

India holds joint military exercise with US near China border

US Army soldiers of 2nd Brigade of the 11th Airborne Division and Indian Army soldiers from the ASSAM Regiment will be participating in the exercise, according to a statement from the Defence Ministry.

The training schedule focuses on employment of an integrated battle group under Chapter VII of the UN Mandate and will include all operations related to peacekeeping and peace enforcement.

The scope of the Field Training Exercise includes the validation of integrated battle groups, force multipliers, establishment and functioning of surveillance grids, validation of operational logistics, mountain warfare skills, casualty evacuation and combat medical aid in adverse terrain and climatic conditions.

The exercise will involve exchanges and practices on a wide spectrum of combat skills including combat engineering, employment of UAS/Counter UAS techniques and information operations.