Indian Army synonymous with valour, courage: Home Minister Amit Shah

"Numerous army personnel have sacrificed their lives protecting our borders, flag, motherland and people. On Army Day, I offer my 'Shradhhanjali' [tribute] to all the known and unknown army personnel who have sacrificed their lives," ANI quoted Amit Shah as saying at the inauguration and launch of several development projects in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Sunday.

Amit Shah, on Twitter, also termed the Army as Army as 'synonymous' with valour and courage. "Indian Army is synonymous with valour and courage. On #ArmyDay, I extend my greetings to soldiers, veterans and their families. India is proud of our Army for their resolve to keep the nation safe. We salute our Bravehearts and bow down to their supreme sacrifices," he said in a tweet.

On the occasion of 75th army day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, conveyed his wishes to serving Army personnel as well as ex-servicemen. "On Army Day, I convey my best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our Army and will always be grateful to our soldiers. They have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis," he tweeted.

On the other hand, at the flagging off ceremony of Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam in Hyderabad, PM Modi said: "It is also Army Day today. Every Indian is proud of the Army. Indian Army's contribution towards the security of the nation and its borders, its valour is unparalleled."

President Droupadi Murmu also paid tribute to the sacrifice of the army personnel. "On Army Day, let us recall countless stories of Indian Army soldiers' sacrifices! They have always pushed the frontiers of valour and courage and also acted as saviours in times of calamities. I salute all brave soldiers of the Indian Army and their families on this occasion," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande conveyed felicitations and warm wishes to All Ranks of the Indian Army, Veterans and their Families on the 75th Army Day. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saluted the "indomitable courage, bravery, sacrifices and service of army personnel". "Greetings to all Indian Army personnel and their families on #ArmyDay. The nation salutes their indomitable courage, valour, sacrifices and service. We are proud of the Indian Army's efforts to keep India safe and secure," he tweeted.

Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshal K M Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949.