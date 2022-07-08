Indian Army set to start recruitment rallies under Agnipath Scheme from next month

As per a zone-wise schedule released by the Army, the rallies will begin from August 12 and go on till December across the country, covering all districts. This will also include rallies to recruit women Agniveers. The army will recruit women Agniveers only in the Corps of Military Police (CMP). The plans are to induct 1,700 women into the CMP in a phased manner.

New Delhi, July 08: Indian Army is set to start recruitment rallies for soldiers under Agnipath scheme from next month.

While announcing the Agnipath scheme last month, the government had said that 46,000 soldiers will be recruited under the scheme this year. Out of these, 40,000 vacancies will be for the Army and 3,000 for the IAF and Navy each. The vacancies for Agniveers will grow over the next few years.

The government unveiled the Agnipath scheme on June 14. Under the scheme, those aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 years will be inducted into the armed forces for a four-year tenure and 25 per cent of them will be inducted for regular service subsequently.

The government had, on June 16, increased the upper-age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years from 21 for the year 2022.