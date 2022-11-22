Indian Army issues tenders for acquisition of canister launched anti-armour loitering munition

Also, the tenders have been issued for integrated drone detection and interdiction system.

New Delhi, Nov 22: The Indian Army on Tuesday has issued tenders for the acquisition of canister launched anti-armour loitering munition, news agency ANI reported.

"Indian Army issues tenders for acquisition of 180 canister launched anti-armour loitering munition & 9 integrated drone detection and interdiction system," ANI quoted Indian Army officials in a tweet.

The Army wants to deploy the anti-armour loitering munition in the plains and deserts along the western borders, as well as in high altitude areas up to 16,500 feet along the northern frontier, according to a report in Firstpost.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajanth Singh described advanced ammunition as the reality of the new age warfare, which is a must for India, given its regional and global imperatives and security challenges.

"Scientific & technological as well as the economic development of a nation is reflected in the capacity of its weapons and ammunition. The development of ammunition is crucial not only for security, but also for socio-economic progress of the country. For India to become a world power and one of the leading countries in defence production, we must move forward in the indigenous design, development & production of ammunition," Singh had said.