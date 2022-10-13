"Army dog Zoom, under treatment at 54 AFVH (Advance Field Veterinary Hospital), passed away around 12 noon today. He was responding well till around 11:45 am when he suddenly started gasping & collapsed," the army said.

On early morning of October 10, an operation started in Kokernag, Anantnag. In the operation, Zoom was tasked to clear the house where terrorists were hiding. while fighting, he received 2 gunshot injuries.

In spite of that, he continued his task which resulted in neutralisation of 2 terrorists. The canine was under treatment in Srinagar.

During the operation, Zoom fractured his rear leg and sustained injuries to his face.

Zoom, a Malinois or Belgian shepherd, who was a part of a combat team was active in service for the last eight months.

The Indian Army has shared a video of Zoom, the "brave dog", who has been "trained to locate and bring down terrorists".

"Highly trained, ferocious and committed. Trained to locate and bring down terrorists, Zoom has been a part of many active operations," the video described Zoom.