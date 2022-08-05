India witnessing death of democracy: Rahul Gandhi

There is no democracy in India and there is a dictatorship of four people, he alleged.

"What we are witnessing is the death of democracy. That is what India is witnessing. What India has built brick by brick, starting almost a century ago, is basically being destroyed in front of your eyes," Gandhi said.

"All of you know it, all of India knows it. Anybody who stands against this idea of the onset of dictatorship, does not matter who he is, where he comes from, which state, which religion, male or female, that person is viciously attacked, put in jail, arrested, beaten up," he said.

The idea is that people's issues, whether they are price rise, unemployment, violence in society, must not be raised, Gandhi said.

He alleged that the government is being run to protect the interests of four-five people and this "dictatorship" is being run in the interest of "two-three big business people by two people".

Why do they attack the Gandhi family? They do it because we fight for an ideology & there are crores of people like us. We fight for democracy, for communal harmony and we have been doing this for years. It's not just me who did that, it has been happening for years, said Rahul Gandhi.

"My family sacrificed their lives. It's our responsibility because we fight for this ideology. It hurts us when Hindus-Muslims are pitted against each other,when Dalits are killed,when a woman is thrashed. So, we fight. This isn't just one family, this is an ideology," he added.

The Congress is set to hold nationwide protests and will also 'gherao' Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence against price rise, unemployment and GST hike on some essential items.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of the party will also hold a "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" (march to Rashtrapati Bhavan) from Parliament to register the protest against price rise and unemployment.

In all capital cities, the state units would organise a gherao of Raj Bhavans in which MLAs, MLCs, former MPs and senior leaders will participate.