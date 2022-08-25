India to rollout 5G services by Oct 12: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Addressing a press conference, Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said that 5G services will be launched in India by October 12.

"We are planning to roll out 5G services rapidly, telecom operators are working in that regard and installations are being done. Hopefully, we should be launching 5G services by October 12 and then would further scale up in cities & towns," he added.

"Our expectations are that 5G should reach in every part of the country in the next two to three years. We'll ensure that it remains affordable. The industry is focusing on both urban as well as rural areas," he added.

The DoT has received payment of around Rs 17,876 crore from service providers -- Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Adani Data Networks and Vodafone Idea for spectrum they won in a recent auction.

Reportedly, the 5G services would be rolled out in a phased manner. In the first phase only 13 selected cities would get the fast speed 5G internet services.

