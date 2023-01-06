India to host 'Voice of Global South Summit' next week

The foreign secretary did not give a direct reply when asked whether countries in India's neighbourhood like Pakistan were invited for the summit.

New Delhi, Jan 06: India is set to host a special global virtual summit titled "Voice of Global South", which envisages consolidating the collective voice of developing nations on major global issues. The summit, which will begin on January 12, will host 120 countries across the globe.

Announcing the "new and unique initiative", Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said "We will be holding a special virtual summit on 12th and 13th Jan 2023. This Summit will be called 'The Voice of Global South Summit', under the theme 'Unity of Voice, Unity of Purpose'.