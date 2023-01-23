India to host SCO film festival in Mumbai, no entry from Pakistan yet

New Delhi, Jan 23: India will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Film Festival in Mumbai from January 27-31, with participation from all member nations, except Pakistan which has not sent any entries yet.

The Festival aims to build cinematic partnerships and act as a bridge between the cultures of various countries in the SCO. It will also create synergies in the film fraternity of SCO Members by way of collective cinematic experience.

The films being showcased in the SCO Film Festival, all brought by the SCO states, will allow spectators to experience different cultures and the films will be a window for people from the SCO countries to know each other better.

The festival will showcase films of the SCO countries in the Competition and Non-Competition screenings. In addition to the film screenings, the festival will have master-classes, in-conversations sessions, country and state pavilions, photo and poster exhibitions, handicrafts stalls, and many more other events.

The festival will open with a world premiere of an Indian film as the SCO Film Festival is being organized during the Presidency of India at the SCO. The Opening Ceremony will be held at Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai on 27th January, 2023

Film Festival Screenings will take place at two locations in Mumbai, 4 auditoriums at the Film Division Complex at Pedder Road and 1 NFDC Theater at Nehru Planetarium Building at Worli.

The Competition section is for the SCO Member States only and comprises of various prestigious awards like Best Feature Film, Best Actor (Male), Best Actor (Female), Best Director (Feature Film), Special Jury Award.

The Non-competition section is for all SCO countries, viz. Member States and also Observer States and Dialogue Partners States in the following categories-

SCO Country Focus films selected to represent the respective SCO country at the film festival. Thus, enabling exchange among the different countries and acting as a bridge between the cultures of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization members.

Director Focus films made by a well-known director of the SCO Country, an acclaimed veteran who is well respected in the country for their craft and lineage of cinema, contributing to the heritage of the Country.

Children Focus films that educates and entertains the young audience while being easy to understand. Thus developing the interest of young children and nurturing their minds.

Short films not exceeding 20 mins in duration that is artistically and cinematically adept and captures the audience's imagination by applying original ideas.

Indian Restored Classic - 5 films are being showcased

Total 57 Films will be showcased at the SCO Film Festival from SCO countries. In Competition Section, 14 feature films are competing and will be screened and the Non-Competition section will showcase 43 Films.

A total of 14 films have been nominated for the competition section.

The Marathi film 'Godavari' directed by Nikhil Mahajan and Gujarati Film 'The Last Film Show' directed by Pan Nalin are nominated from member state of India. The Russian films Mom, I'm Alive! directed by A.Zairov, M.Mamyrbekov and Paralympian directed by Bairakimov Aldiyar are nominated from member state of Kazakhstan. The Kyrgyz films Akyrky Koch (The Road to Eden) directed by Bakyt Mukul, Dastan Zhapar Uulu and Uy satylat (Home for Sale) directed by Taalaibek Kulmendeev are nominated from member state of Kyrgyzstan. The Italian and Chinese films B for Busy by Yihui Shao and Chinese films Home Coming directed by Xiaozhi Rao are nominated from member state of China. The Russian films Don't Bury Me Without Ivan directed by Liubov Borisova Sakha and Podelniki (The Riot) directed by Evgeny Grigorev are nominated by the member state of Russia. The Uzbek films Ael kismati ( The fate of a woman) directed by D.Masaidov and Meros (Legacy) directed by Hilol Nasimov are nominated from member state of Uzbekistan. Tajik films Dov (Fortune) directed by Muhyiddin Muzaffar, and Okhirin Saydi Sayod (Hunter's Final Prey) directed by Mahmadrabi Ismoilov are nominated from member state of Tajikstan.

Indian Films at SCO Film Festival

Most acclaimed Marathi Film Godavari directed by Nikhil Mahajan and India's official entry to the Oscars in the Best Foreign Language category, Chhello Show, a Gujarati film also known as Last Film Show will be screened in competion section. Along with it, Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham, SS Rajamouli's period film RRR in SCO country focus. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi in Director Focus, Mridul Toolsidas's Toolsidas Junior in Children Focus and short film Jugalbandi by Chetan Bhakuni will be showcased.

Moreover Five Restored Classics will also be showcased in the festival viz. Shatranj ke khiladi; (1977, Hindi), Subarnrekha (1965, Bengali), Chandralekha (1948, Tamil), Iru Kodgul (1969, Tamil) & Chidambaram (1985, Malayalam).

The official language of the SCO i.e., Russian and Chinese will also be the official language of the Film Festival. English will also be included as the functional language of the festival as it is being hosted in India. The films to be screened will be required to be dubbed or subtitled in English for the benefit of the jury and local audience.