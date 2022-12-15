India test-fires Agni-V ballistic missile days after China clash

The Agni-V missile has been successfully test-fired, two people familiar with the matter said. There is, however, no official word on the test-firing of the missile.

The test firing of the missile is part of the process for its induction into the tri-services strategic forces command.

The people said the test validated a number of critical aspects of the weapon. In June, India successfully carried out a night launch of the nuclear-capable Agni-4 ballistic missile, in a boost to India's military capabilities.

India has been steadily enhancing its overall military might in the last couple of years.

It has carried out successful tests of a number of missiles during the period.

In May, the extended range version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was test-fired from a Sukhoi fighter jet. It was the first launch of the extended range version of the BrahMos missile from a Su-30MKI aircraft.

An anti-ship version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired jointly by the Indian Navy and the Andaman and Nicobar Command in April.

On December 9, Chinese troops tried to ''unilaterally'' change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector last week but the Indian Army compelled them to retreat by its ''firm and resolute'' response, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Parliament on Tuesday.

Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a brief face-off near Yangtse in October last year as well and it was resolved following talks between local commanders of the two sides as per established protocols.