India, Tajikistan reject double standards in countering terrorism, extremism

On counter-terrorism, both sides discussed the threat emanating from extremism conducive to terrorism and radicalization and committed to combating terrorism, particularly the financing of terrorism.

"Both sides exchanged global and regional terror threat assessments. They called for expeditious finalization and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism within the UN framework," said the MEA in a statement on Tuesday.

On counter terrorism cooperation, the two sides shared their views on countering radicalisation, combating the financing of terrorism and cross-border movement of terrorists, preventing the exploitation of the Internet for terrorism, countering use of new technologies for terrorism, countering drug trafficking, information sharing and capacity building.

The two sides welcomed to hold conferences on counter-terrorism in their capitals. In Dushanbe, "International and Regional Border Security and Management Cooperation to Counter Terrorism and Prevent the Movement of Terrorists" will be held on October 18-19, while, in New Delhi, the 3rd Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing "No Money for Terror" will be held on November 18-19.

The two countries also reaffirmed their commitment to work closely together to further advance interaction, cooperation and information sharing on counter-terrorism.

The meeting between the two countries was held on September 13.