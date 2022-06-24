India successfully flight tests Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to air missile

New Delhi, Jun 24: In a big boost to Indian Navy's defence capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday successfully test-fired ertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM). The launch was conducted from Indian Naval Ship, off the coast of Chandipur, Odisha.

The VL-SRSAM, a ship borne weapon system, is meant for neutralising various aerial threats at close ranges including sea-skimming targets.

The launch of the system was conducted against a high speed aerial target mimicking aircraft, which was successfully engaged. The flight path of the vehicle along with health parameters were monitored using a number of tracking instruments deployed by ITR, Chandipur. The test launch was monitored by senior officials from DRDO & the Indian Navy.

"VL-SRSAM, a ship-borne weapon system is meant for neutralising various aerial threats at close ranges including sea-skimming targets. Today's launch of the system was conducted against a high-speed aerial target mimicking aircraft, which was successfully engaged," a DRDO official said.

"The flight path of the vehicle along with health parameters were monitored using a number of tracking instruments deployed by ITR, Chandipur," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy and the industry for the successful flight-test and stated that the system has added an armour that will further enhance defence capability of Indian Naval ships against aerial threats.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar appreciated the Indian Navy & DRDO for the successful flight test of the VL-SRSAM and said that the development of this indigenous missile system will further strengthen the defensive capabilities of the Indian Navy.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D & Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy complimented the teams involved in the successful flight test. He said, the test has proved the integration of indigenous weapon system onboard Indian Naval Ships. He added that it will prove to be a force multiplier for the Indian Navy and is another milestone towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.