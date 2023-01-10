India successfully carries out test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi-II

A well-established system, Prithvi-II missile, has been an integral part of India's nuclear deterrence. The missile struck its target with high accuracy.

New Delhi, Jan 10 : A successful training launch of a Short-Range Ballistic Missile, Prithvi-II was carried out on January 10, 2023 from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

The defence ministry said the missile struck its target with "high accuracy". "A successful training launch of a short-range ballistic missile, Prithvi-II, was carried out on January 10 from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha," it said.

The Prithvi-II missile has a range of around 350 kilometres.