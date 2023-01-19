India 'strongly condemns' back-to-back vandalism of Hindu temples in Australia

"We are aware that a couple of temples have recently been vandalised in Australia. We strongly condemn these actions. These actions have also been publically condemned by Australian leaders, community leaders and religious associations there," said MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

"Our Consulate General in Melbourne has taken up the matter with local Police. We've requested expeditious investigation against the perpetrators and measures to prevent such incidents in future. The matter has also been taken up with Australian government and we are looking forward to it," he said.

On Tuesday, Khalistani supporters vandalised the historic Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs. Slogans such as 'Target Modi', 'Modi Hilter', and 'Hindustan Murdabad' were written on the walls of the temple.

The incident comes less than a week after the walls of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Mill Park were smeared with hate messages against Hindus and India. Then too, anti-India graffiti was found on the temple walls.

The Australian incidents were not just isolated cases. Many such hate attacks have occurred in other parts of the world earlier too.