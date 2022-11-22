‘India stands with Indonesia’: PM Modi expresses grief over loss of lives

New Delhi, Nov 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Indonesia which killed over 160 people and assured the tragic-hit nation that India stands with Indonesia in this hour of grief.

PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Saddened by the loss of lives and damage to property from the earthquake in Indonesia. Deepest condolences to the victims and their families. Wish a speedy recovery to the injured. India stands with Indonesia in this hour of grief."

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Indonesia's main island of Java on Monday, killing at least 162 and leaving several injured.

Dozens of buildings, including houses, were damaged. The depth of the earthquake was measured to be 10 kilometres, as per the US Geological Survey.

Over 300 people were seriously hurt and at least 600 more suffered minor injuries, according to AP News.

The rescue operation continues to search for bodies. Excavators, trucks, and other heavy equipment sent overnight reached the hardest-hit city of Cianjur, which lies south of Jakarta.

Indonesian president Joko Widodo said his government would offer financial compensation.