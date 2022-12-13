India slams OIC chief for PoK visit, calls him 'mouthpiece of Pakistan'

New Delhi, Dec 13: India on Tuesday strongly condemned the visit of the Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha for undertaking a tour to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and his comments on Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the grouping has no locus standi in matters related to the region. Taha was on a three-day visit to Pakistan from December 10-12.

Responding to media queries on OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha's trip to PoK, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said ''We strongly condemn the visit of the OIC secretary general to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and his comments on J&K during his visit to Pakistan. Let me reiterate that OIC has no locus standi in matters related to Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral and inalienable part of India.''